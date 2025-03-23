Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 42,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,058,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.37% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

