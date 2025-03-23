Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in ChampionX by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in ChampionX by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.54 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.28.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

