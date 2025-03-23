Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $704,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

VanEck Ethereum ETF Price Performance

ETHV stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. VanEck Ethereum ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

VanEck Ethereum ETF Profile

The VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of ether (ETH) less expenses and other liabilities. The shares allow investors to track the performance of ether, without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

