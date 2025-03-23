Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.93 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,709 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,348 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $124.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

