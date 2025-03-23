Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $35,359,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:RBRK opened at $68.15 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95.

Insider Activity

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $122,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 343,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,386,945.22. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828.43. This trade represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,254 shares of company stock worth $41,195,389.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

