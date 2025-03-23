Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,421 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,247,475,000 after purchasing an additional 485,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after purchasing an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

