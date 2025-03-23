VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
VNRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on VNRX
VolitionRx Stock Up 1.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.