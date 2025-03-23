VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VNRX

VolitionRx Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.