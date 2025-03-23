Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 532.12 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.41). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.32), with a volume of 699,682 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.04) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Volution Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 532.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 555.66.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current year.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

