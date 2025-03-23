Washington Trust Bank Buys 1,495 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

