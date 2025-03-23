WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.21% of WEX worth $84,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 21.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $329,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of WEX by 5.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 308,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.73.

NYSE:WEX opened at $157.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.43. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.03 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

