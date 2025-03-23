Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

