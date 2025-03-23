Whittier Trust Co. Has $520,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHD stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.