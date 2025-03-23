Whittier Trust Co. Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

