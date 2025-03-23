Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $304.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.84. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.