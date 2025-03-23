Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.28 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

