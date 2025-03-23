Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 961.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $31.03 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

