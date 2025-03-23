Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $83.46 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.