Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.08% of Heritage Commerce worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 103.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

