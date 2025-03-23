Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $849,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $611,322,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,977,000 after buying an additional 350,277 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,476,000 after buying an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $347.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

