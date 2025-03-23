Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 15,569 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,878,000 after buying an additional 116,296 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,406,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,335,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 191,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after buying an additional 88,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.