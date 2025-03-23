Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 229 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

