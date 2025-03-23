Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,098 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 401,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

HPE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

