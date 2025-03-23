WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 47,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 70,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.