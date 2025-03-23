WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 47,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 70,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:AGZD Free Report ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 3.66% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

