Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wizz Air Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

