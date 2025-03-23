Wrapped Sonic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.86 Million (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Wrapped Sonic has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Sonic Profile

Wrapped Sonic’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 329,899,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 331,373,849.69970801. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.51307709 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,230,412.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

