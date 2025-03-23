Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

