X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 632055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. X Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

