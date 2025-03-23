Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,009,000 after buying an additional 1,852,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,146,000 after buying an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,401,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, December 6th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 137.81 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,814.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

