Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,517,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,657,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

SSNC opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

