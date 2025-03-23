Xponance Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.