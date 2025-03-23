Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

