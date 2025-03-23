Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $112.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.