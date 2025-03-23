Xponance Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.