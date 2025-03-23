Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 10,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 28,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

See Also

