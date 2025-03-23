Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Trading Down 9.7% – Here’s Why

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 146,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,235,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. engages in the provision of designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles. It operates through the following geographical segments: Cayman Islands, Europe, and Thailand. It offers maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Swin Chatsuwan, Jeremy North, Warin Thanathawee and Kiattipong Arttachariya in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

