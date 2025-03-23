Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 163,708 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,946,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

