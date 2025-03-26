9,700 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,461,000 after acquiring an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.