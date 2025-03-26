Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Aeorema Communications Trading Up 7.0 %

LON AEO traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 46 ($0.60). The stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52. Aeorema Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.87).

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

