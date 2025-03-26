Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.
Aeorema Communications Trading Up 7.0 %
LON AEO traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 46 ($0.60). The stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52. Aeorema Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.87).
About Aeorema Communications
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeorema Communications
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.