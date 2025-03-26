Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.25 EPS

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($2.25), Zacks reports.

Shares of ALUR traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 190,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.59. Allurion Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

