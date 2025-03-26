American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 2.9% increase from American Conservative Values ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
American Conservative Values ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ACVF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. American Conservative Values ETF has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98.
About American Conservative Values ETF
