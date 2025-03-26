Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 billion.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

(Get Free Report)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.