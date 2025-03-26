Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Releases Earnings Results

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptitude Software Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 6.71%.
Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance
LON APTD traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 259 ($3.35). The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.80. The stock has a market cap of £143.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.05).
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
