Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Releases Earnings Results

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptitude Software Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

LON APTD traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 259 ($3.35). The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.80. The stock has a market cap of £143.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.05).

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

