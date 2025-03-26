ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 618258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 24.40%. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

