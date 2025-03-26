Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

