Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,049,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 177,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

