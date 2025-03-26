ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 76.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 4,046,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,029. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $45,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,749.51. The trade was a 26.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ARR shares. B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARR

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.