Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 4,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 100,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.40 to C$2.10 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

