AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.69. 7,758,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,219,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.