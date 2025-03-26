Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 68,854 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 502.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.