Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 68,854 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 502.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.