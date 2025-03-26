Aviso Wealth Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aviso Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

